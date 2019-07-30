Report: Seahawks' 1st-Round Pick LJ Collier Carted off Field with Ankle Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was carted off the field during a training camp practice Tuesday after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update.

Collier enjoyed a breakout senior season with TCU in 2018. He registered 42 total tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, six sacks and four passes defended in 11 appearances. He recorded 14.5 sacks in 32 games across his final three years with the Horned Frogs.

In May, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the 23-year-old Texas native would fill the void created by three-time Pro Bowl selection Michael Bennett when he left the organization in 2018.

"I think that's a great comparison (to Bennett) because he can play outside and he can play in," Collier told reporters. "He's a tough, hard-nosed guy. He loves to hit people. I like his style of play and his flexibility of going in and out. Obviously I can do that, too. That's where I see the comparison."

Between Collier's injury and free-agent signing Ezekiel Ansah still working his way back to full strength after shoulder surgery, the Hawks' edge depth is already being tested.

Cassius Marsh, Nazair Jones and Rasheem Green will all likely see more playing time with the first-team defense while Seattle awaits further details about the rookie's timetable.