Big Show on Netflix, Seth Rollins Injury, Roman Reigns on Acting in WWE Roundup

Big Show to Star in Netflix Comedy

Netflix and WWE Studios announced Tuesday via press release that WWE Superstar Big Show is set to star in a Netflix comedy called The Big Show Show.

The show is described as a "half-hour, multi-cam comedy series," which will begin production Aug. 9.

A plot summary was also provided for the 10-episode series: "When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention."

The 47-year-old Big Show has been in professional wrestling since 1995, and he has been part of WWE since 1999. His schedule has been much lighter in recent years, and he has not wrestled since November.

Big Show is a four-time world champion in WWE and two-time WCW world heavyweight champion who is a surefire Hall of Famer when his career is officially over.

While Big Show is best known for his impact on the pro wrestling business, he has a number of acting credits as well on shows such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Royal Pains, Burn Notice, Psych and Happy!

Since his WWE career is likely winding down, diving even further into acting is a logical next step for Big Show, and it could turn into a successful new career if he thrives like fellow WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Batista and John Cena have.

Rollins Injury Update After Lesnar Attack

WWE provided an update Tuesday on Seth Rollins following Monday's segment on Raw that saw him get decimated by universal champion Brock Lesnar.

According to WWE.com, Rollins was "undergoing a series of evaluations." WWE later updated the story and noted that Rollins "requested WWE not release any information regarding his medical condition."

Every indication is that the update is based purely on storylines rather than Rollins suffering any real injuries.

Lesnar interrupted a match between Rollins and Dolph Ziggler before viciously attacking The Beastslayer. Lesnar hit Rollins with an F5 into the ring post and then dropped him onto an open steel chair on numerous occasions.

Rollins was coughing up blood afterward, although it was likely the result of a blood capsule meant to simulate internal injuries.

When Rollins was being taken away in an ambulance, Lesnar stepped in front of it and then pulled Rollins from the back. He put an exclamation point on the attack by F5'ing Rollins onto the gurney and leaving him laying.

Lesnar beat Rollins for the universal title at Extreme Rules by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, but Rollins earned a rematch by winning a 10-man battle royal. After Rollins cut a promo on Paul Heyman last week, Lesnar was clearly out for revenge.

With SummerSlam now less than two weeks away, WWE has built an intriguing storyline regarding Rollins' health and whether he will be 100 percent for the match against Lesnar.

Reigns Comments on Hollywood Future

Roman Reigns may be the latest in a long line of WWE Superstars to enjoy success as an actor in Hollywood.

Reigns has a role in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw starring his cousin, The Rock, and there is some thought it could lead to more acting jobs for The Big Dog moving forward.

In an interview with Complex (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Reigns talked about what the future holds for him in Hollywood:

"I'll say I've been bitten by the acting bug. But I think with what just happened to me this past year with my health and being pulled away from the ring, I'm always going to have that love. That process that I just explained about being live and as raw as possible. If something happens, you can shake and bake and make it what you need it to be. There's something about having that ad-lib and free range that when it comes down to it, it's live. Ain't nobody stopping you now.

"I'm still in love with that aspect of the business and with that aspect of performing. But I would say, there's a future for sure. You don’t fall down, you can do two takes, and that is definitely something to work with."

Reigns sounds like he is still happy with and committed to WWE, but he left the door open for more acting opportunities down the road.

Cena long said that WWE meant everything to him, and while that may still be true, he is now a part-time guy who is focused on his burgeoning acting career. Reigns could eventually find himself in a similar situation.

For now, Reigns is still very much in his prime at 34 years of age, and there is no end in sight to his WWE career.

