Juan Mata's Late Penalty Helps Manchester United Top Kristiansund BK in Friendly

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Juan Mata came off the bench to convert a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United beat Kristiansund BK 1-0 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday.



Mata had won the spot-kick after being played in by fellow sub Paul Pogba in the 91st minute of United's penultimate preseason friendly.



United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his team labour through a goalless first half, despite picking a strong lineup that included summer signings right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James. He responded on the hour-mark by giving minutes to key first-teamers Mata, Pogba and Fred.

Things began brightly for United, with the pace of Rashford and James causing problems for the hosts. More than once, the Red Devils got visitors in behind, only for some desperate last-ditch defending to block the route to goal.

Kristiansund goalkeeper Sean McDermott, once on the books at Arsenal, was also proving to be a bulwark United could't get around. The 26-year-old made a string of impressive stops in the first half, denying Rashford, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard.

Scott McTominay thought he had beaten McDermott shortly after the break, but the midfielder's effort crashed off the post.

While United were largely untroubled at the back, Wan-Bissaka did at least continue his impressive preseason, while McTominay was showcasing a useful mix of energy, tenacity and vision:

The Red Devils were cruising but still couldn't find the answers in attacking areas. Searching for a solution prompted Solskjaer to wisely introduce some big names:

Pogba and Mata quickly added the flair and creativity the visitors had been missing. Yet even with a little extra quality on the pitch, United still couldn't score.

The home side had made a change in goal, but Mor Mbaye proved just as effective by clawing away Rashford's curled effort from distance.

There was another notable substitution when Kristiansund introduced 19-year-old Noah Solskjaer, son of the United manager:

Mbaye also rebuffed Tahith Chong, who had been sent clear by Pogba. The France midfielder's eye for a pass again made a difference when he spotted Mata, who was brought down but kept his cool from 12 yards.

United have won five from five in preseason and showed resilience and patience to break down a stubborn rearguard action. The same qualities will be key if Solskjaer is going to get this squad back into the UEFA Champions League.

What's Next?

United face AC Milan at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Saturday.