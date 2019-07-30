Jill Ellis to Step Down as USWNT Head Coach After World Cup Victory

Elsa/Getty Images

Jill Ellis is leaving the United States women's national team after winning two straight World Cup titles.

USA Soccer announced on Twitter she will remain with the club through its five-game World Cup victory tour that starts on Aug. 3 against the Republic of Ireland before stepping down.

In a statement given to USA Soccer, Ellis expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and the players she coached:

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime. I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey.”

Ellis first took over the U.S. women's national team in 2012 on an interim basis when Pia Sundhage resigned to take the same position with Sweden. She was promoted to the job full time in May 2014.

Depending on the results of the five-game victory tour, Ellis could leave as the winningest head coach in Team USA history.

Kassouf noted Ellis' contract with the U.S. women's team, which expires July 31, includes a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Olympics, but she walking away.

Following Team USA's 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the World Cup Final on July 7, Ellis deflected a reporter's questions about her future in the postgame press conference: "I can't even think about that right now. Right now, it's about just enjoying this moment."

During her five-year run leading the United States, Ellis led the team to victories at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship and 2015 Algarve Cup. She was also named Women's Coach of the Year in 2015 by FIFA and CONCACAF.