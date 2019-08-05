HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2019: Raiders Season TV Schedule, Live Stream and Preview

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The moment NFL fans have been waiting for finally arrives on Aug. 6 when the Oakland Raiders get the Hard Knocks treatment.

This year marks the 14th season of the HBO reality-documentary series that follows one team through training camp and the preseason in preparation for the regular season.

Here is all the information you need to know leading up to the Raiders' moment in the spotlight.

Hard Knocks Schedule

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Total Episodes: Five (premiere every Tuesday, through Sept. 3)

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: HBO Go, HBO Now (subscription required)

Preview

It would be hard to think of a team more suited to the Hard Knocks format than the 2019 Raiders.

Head coach Jon Gruden is one of the most unique personalities in the NFL. He's not afraid to say things publicly that will raise a lot of eyebrows, like his recent comments about Nathan Peterman:

This is an important season for Gruden, whose initial return to Oakland didn't go as smoothly as anyone with the organization hoped for.

The Raiders went 4-12 last year, with Gruden being a weekly punchline every time he lamented the defense's lack of a pass-rush after trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock, who spent the past 14 years working for the NFL Network as a draft analyst, took steps to improve Oakland's roster during the offseason.

All eyes will be focused on the relationship between starting quarterback Derek Carr and new wide receiver Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout joins the Raiders after a tumultuous season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he reportedly had a dispute with Ben Roethlisberger that led to him being inactive for a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown also spent a part of his offseason using social media to attack Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:

Now, the Raiders are betting Brown's talent on the field will overcome any potential issues he's had in the past. It's not a bad gamble since he's had at least 100 receptions, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the previous six seasons.

Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Raiders have 45 new players on their roster at the start of training camp. Brown is the biggest name in that group, but controversial figures like Richie Incognito and Vontaze Burfict are also trying to make the team.

Incognito and Burfict have generated a lot of negative attention throughout their careers, both on and off the field.

Incognito has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from an arrest in Arizona when he threatened to shoot the staff at a funeral home while making arrangements for his father's funeral.

Given the amount of attention Incognito and Burfict have received, for positive and negative reasons, it would be a surprise if the show didn't focus a lot of time on them.

A lot of preseason questions about what this version of the Raiders will look like are going to be answered in front of our eyes for five weeks starting Tuesday.