Richie Incognito Arrested, Reportedly at Funeral Home After Dad's Death

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL offensive guard Richie Incognito was reportedly arrested Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Pro Football Talk, Scottsdale police said Incognito is facing counts of disorderly conduct and threats in relation to the arrest.

Per TMZ Sports, Incognito was arrested after becoming hostile at a funeral home following the death of his father.

Incognito was reportedly "out of control," which led to police arriving on the scene and taking him into custody.

In May, Incognito was placed on psychiatric hold following an incident at a Florida gym.

According to TMZ Sports, Incognito allegedly threw a dumbbell at a man and was "rambling about the government."

The 35-year-old lineman announced his retirement from the NFL in April before later asking for his release from the Buffalo Bills so he could play elsewhere.

While Buffalo did release Incognito, he remains unsigned.

In July, Incognito refused to close the book on his NFL career, but he told TMZ Sports that he wants to run for political office.

After getting suspended in 2013 for the bullying scandal involving then-Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, Incognito went unsigned for the entire 2014 campaign.

He signed with Buffalo before the 2015 season and went on to reach three consecutive Pro Bowls.