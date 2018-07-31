Richie Incognito Says He Wants to Run for Political Office After NFL Career

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL offensive guard Richie Incognito said Tuesday that he has interest in a political career after his playing days are officially over.

Incognito discussed his potential political future in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"I'm all about the land of opportunity," Incognito said. "I'm about enriching everybody in America. And, you know, hopefully one day run for public office. ... I see myself as a public servant now, now that I'm done playing. I love it. I want to be a politician."

Incognito called politics his "passion" and revealed that he was an "early supporter" of President Donald Trump.

Per TMZ Sports, Incognito said teams have contacted him, and he suggested that he isn't yet shutting the door on a return to the NFL.

The 35-year-old veteran spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and he was named to the Pro Bowl at the end of each campaign.

In 2013, Incognito was suspended by the Miami Dolphins after it was determined through an investigation that he bullied teammate Jonathan Martin.

Incognito went unsigned in 2014 before landing with the Bulls in 2015.

This offseason, he announced his retirement before requesting his release in an effort to continue his playing career elsewhere.