Report: A.J. Green Underwent 'Minor' Ankle Surgery; Week 1 Return Still Possible

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals could get A.J. Green back when they open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the seven-time Pro Bowler underwent a minor procedure to clean out his ankle injury and a return in Week 1 remains possible.

Rapoport added Green's original six-to-eight-week timetable remains the same after Tuesday's surgery.

Green was injured Saturday, the first day of Bengals' training camp, when he attempted to make a leaping catch on a pass from Andy Dalton. He received medical attention on the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green's MRI revealed torn ligaments in his left ankle.

Injuries have been piling up for Green dating back to 2014 when he missed three games due to a strained toe ligament. The 30-year-old missed six games during the 2016 season and the final seven games in 2018 due to torn ligaments in his toe that required surgery in December.

If the Bengals are forced to play without Green when the regular season begins, Tyler Boyd and John Ross will likely be their top two receivers. Boyd is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season. Ross, a first-round pick in 2017, has been a disappointment with 210 receiving yards in 16 career games.

Green remains one of the most productive receivers in the NFL when healthy. He finished second on the team with 46 receptions, 694 yards and six touchdowns despite playing just nine games.