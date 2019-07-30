Report: Paulo Dybala Agent Discussing Romelu Lukaku Swap with Manchester United

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

TURIN,ITALY - NOVEMBER 7: Paulo Dybala of Juventus looks on during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at Juventus Stadium on November 07, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly discussing a swap deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku. Juve are waiting on Dybala's "final decision" amid reports the Argentina international would prefer to stay in Turin.

Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Sportitalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) all reported talks are taking place on Tuesday, although Dybala's reps are asking for €10 million annually in wages.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano outlined where Juve stand:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Fans to Sue After Ronaldo Didn't Play in South Korea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fans to Sue After Ronaldo Didn't Play in South Korea

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Man Utd vs. Kristiansund

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Man Utd vs. Kristiansund

    Samuel Luckhurst
    via men

    Live: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Ronaldo Thinks 'Great Player' Neymar Will Stay at PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Thinks 'Great Player' Neymar Will Stay at PSG

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report