Report: Paulo Dybala Agent Discussing Romelu Lukaku Swap with Manchester United

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly discussing a swap deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku. Juve are waiting on Dybala's "final decision" amid reports the Argentina international would prefer to stay in Turin.

Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Sportitalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) all reported talks are taking place on Tuesday, although Dybala's reps are asking for €10 million annually in wages.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano outlined where Juve stand:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.