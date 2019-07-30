Report: Paulo Dybala Agent Discussing Romelu Lukaku Swap with Manchester United

Report: Paulo Dybala Agent Discussing Romelu Lukaku Swap with Manchester UnitedJuly 30, 2019
The agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly discussing a swap deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku. Juve are waiting on Dybala's "final decision" amid reports the Argentina international would prefer to stay in Turin.
Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Sportitalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) all reported talks are taking place on Tuesday, although Dybala's reps are asking for €10 million annually in wages.
The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano outlined where Juve stand:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Paulo Dybala’s agent is now in England to start talks about personal terms with Manchester United. Juventus are waiting to understand the final decision of Dybala about his future; he’d like to stay but Man United will try to push. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #Juventus #transfers
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Fans to Sue After Ronaldo Didn't Play in South Korea