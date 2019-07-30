South Korean Fans File Lawsuit After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Juventus Friendly

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, second from right, of Juventus sits on the bench prior to a friendly match against Team K League at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo not appearing against the K League All-Stars in a preseason friendly has some fans suing a match sponsor for "mental anguish," according to Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

Juventus forward Ronaldo was allegedly obligated to feature for a minimum of 45 minutes when the Bianconeri met the All-Stars in Seoul on Friday. However, the 34-year-old remained on the bench for the whole match.

Two members of an online community have asked lawyer Kim Min-ki to file a lawsuit against The Fasta Inc., who organised the game. Kin outlined the issue: "Many purchased tickets to see Ronaldo. The Fasta publicised that the company had a deal with Juventus, which stipulated Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes and that Ronaldo would hold a fan signing event."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

