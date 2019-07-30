South Korean Fans File Lawsuit After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Juventus Friendly

South Korean Fans File Lawsuit After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Juventus FriendlyJuly 30, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo not appearing against the K League All-Stars in a preseason friendly has some fans suing a match sponsor for "mental anguish," according to Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).
Juventus forward Ronaldo was allegedly obligated to feature for a minimum of 45 minutes when the Bianconeri met the All-Stars in Seoul on Friday. However, the 34-year-old remained on the bench for the whole match.
Two members of an online community have asked lawyer Kim Min-ki to file a lawsuit against The Fasta Inc., who organised the game. Kin outlined the issue: "Many purchased tickets to see Ronaldo. The Fasta publicised that the company had a deal with Juventus, which stipulated Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes and that Ronaldo would hold a fan signing event."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dybala's Agent in England Negotiating with Man Utd
Could Man Utd snatch attacking midfielder away from Juventus?