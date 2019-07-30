South Korean Fans File Lawsuit After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Juventus Friendly

Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo not appearing against the K League All-Stars in a preseason friendly has some fans suing a match sponsor for "mental anguish," according to Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

Juventus forward Ronaldo was allegedly obligated to feature for a minimum of 45 minutes when the Bianconeri met the All-Stars in Seoul on Friday. However, the 34-year-old remained on the bench for the whole match.

Two members of an online community have asked lawyer Kim Min-ki to file a lawsuit against The Fasta Inc., who organised the game. Kin outlined the issue: "Many purchased tickets to see Ronaldo. The Fasta publicised that the company had a deal with Juventus, which stipulated Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes and that Ronaldo would hold a fan signing event."

