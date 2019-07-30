'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie Signs with Raiders

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 30, 2019

Last Chance U star Ronald Ollie is getting a chance at the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. He is the fourth player from the show to reach the league.

Watch the video above for more about the defensive tackle's journey.

      

