Cristiano Ronaldo Talks 'Great Player' Neymar: 'I Think He'll Stay' with PSG

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo believes Neymar will remain with Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona.

Per Goal's Matt Dorman, Barca are reported to have made an offer of €100 million plus two players for the Brazilian, who moved to PSG in a record €222 million move in 2017.

Per Marca's Pablo Polo and Sergio Fernandez, when asked whether he thought Neymar would return to Barca, Ronaldo said:

"I don't know. He's a great player, and I get on well with him. We've worked together recently [for advertising campaigns]. But there's a lot of talk about him for [Real] Madrid, Barcelona and Juve.

"It's the press' job because they need to sell, but I think he'll stay in Paris. If not, he'll go where he's happy and where he can express his football a lot.

"I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That's what I want for him."

Injuries have restricted Neymar to just 58 appearances in his two seasons at the Parc des Princes, but in that time he has netted 51 goals and laid on 29 assists.

The 27-year-old failed to report back for pre-season training on July 8, prompting an angry response from PSG that suggested they would punish him for his absence.

When he did return to training the following week, it's said he informed the club of his desire to leave this summer:

The forward has not yet featured in any of the Parisians' pre-season friendlies, though he has been working on his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in early June while playing with Brazil:

Football writer Andrew Gaffney felt it significant that Neymar was including on the pre-season tour of China given the speculation regarding his future:

Neymar reportedly earns €36.8 million a year—more than €700,000 per week—at PSG, so in terms of leaving the club his options are extremely limited unless he takes a significant pay cut.

Barcelona are one of the few who might be able to afford him, though having already brought in Antoine Griezmann this summer, they likely need to offload one or two high earners to be able to do so.

Neymar moving to Barca isn't out of the question, but it will be a complex move to pull off.