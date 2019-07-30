NASCAR's Tony Stewart Caught Punching Heckler in the Face in NSFW Video

Terry Renna/Associated Press

Former NASCAR star and Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart was caught punching a heckler on camera following a sprint car race in Jackson, Minnesota, on Friday night.

As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports (Warning: Some language NSFW), Stewart punched a man who was yelling obscenities toward him:

According to TMZ Sports, the heckler took exception with Stewart exiting the race after one lap saying, "F--k you, Tony. You piece of s--t. You come here and basically race for one lap and quit, you piece of s--t."

Stewart responded by saying that a blown engine forced him to pull out of the race early.

The 48-year-old veteran reportedly flipped off the heckler, which led to the heckler flipping off Stewart with both hands and screaming, "Hey, Tony, I got two of them." That is allegedly when Stewart ran toward the man and threw a punch.

Stewart reportedly said afterward that he broke his hand as a result of the punch.

At a sprint car race in 2014, Stewart hit fellow driver Kevin Ward Jr. with his car after Ward exited his car and stood in the middle of the track to confront Stewart during a race in Canandaigua, New York.

Ward died as a result of his injuries. While Stewart was not charged with a crime, he settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Ward's family in April 2018.

Stewart is a 49-time race-winner in NASCAR's Cup Series, and he won the points title in 2002, 2005 and 2011. He retired following the 2016 season and has since spent time running in sprint car races across the country.

The police were reportedly not called following Friday's altercation, and the situation was instead handled internally at the track.