ESPN to Broadcast Australian NBL Games Featuring LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton

ESPN to Broadcast Australian NBL Games Featuring LaMelo Ball, RJ HamptonJuly 30, 2019
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
ESPN has reached a deal with Australia's National Basketball League to televise 59 prime-time games over the next two years, the company announced Tuesday.
RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball are among the notable players in the league after both announced their intention to play overseas earlier this year.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
