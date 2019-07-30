ESPN to Broadcast Australian NBL Games Featuring LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 31: LaMelo Ball looks on during the Big Baller Brand All American Game at the Orleans Arena on March 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

ESPN has reached a deal with Australia's National Basketball League to televise 59 prime-time games over the next two years, the company announced Tuesday.

RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball are among the notable players in the league after both announced their intention to play overseas earlier this year.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Grading Every Team's Offseason 🔠

    💪 Lakers and Clippers dominated 😬 Hornets got the lowest grade ✍️ Leave your grade in the comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Team's Offseason 🔠

    💪 Lakers and Clippers dominated 😬 Hornets got the lowest grade ✍️ Leave your grade in the comments

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Worst Moves of NBA Offseason 👎

    What was the worst deal of the summer?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Worst Moves of NBA Offseason 👎

    What was the worst deal of the summer?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Wants Farewell Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Wants Farewell Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Imagining 2020's Top FA Destinations

    Which cores will attract the best free agents next summer?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Imagining 2020's Top FA Destinations

    Which cores will attract the best free agents next summer?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report