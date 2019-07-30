Cowboys News: Dallas Continues to 'Monitor' Ex-Chiefs Safety Eric Berry

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry (29) pauses during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs began free agency by cutting one of their most popular players in strong safety Eric Berry, who was a dynamic presence when he was healthy but had missed significant time throughout his career. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to "monitor" the market for free-agent safety Eric Berry, vice president of player personnel Will McClay said Monday on 1310 The Ticket (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota).

"We really believe in Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath and the depth that we have," McClay said about the team's current safeties.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Day 3 Cowboys Camp: Prescott's deep ball, passing zones impressive

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Day 3 Cowboys Camp: Prescott's deep ball, passing zones impressive

    Tony Thompson
    via Cowboys Wire

    News: Cowboys sign RB amid 3-ring circus, Cooper's agent visits camp

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    News: Cowboys sign RB amid 3-ring circus, Cooper's agent visits camp

    Adithya Prabakaran
    via Cowboys Wire

    Madden 20: Review of Elite Player Ratings, Achievements and More

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Madden 20: Review of Elite Player Ratings, Achievements and More

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Previewing the Hall of Fame Game

    Falcons vs. Broncos this Thursday, 8pm ET

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Previewing the Hall of Fame Game

    Falcons vs. Broncos this Thursday, 8pm ET

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report