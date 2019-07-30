Cowboys News: Dallas Continues to 'Monitor' Ex-Chiefs Safety Eric Berry

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to "monitor" the market for free-agent safety Eric Berry, vice president of player personnel Will McClay said Monday on 1310 The Ticket (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota).

"We really believe in Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath and the depth that we have," McClay said about the team's current safeties.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.