Moise Kean Reportedly Set for Everton Medical After Deal Agreed with Juventus

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Everton and Juventus have reportedly agreed on a deal that will send Moise Kean to the Premier League outfit subject to a medical.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported as much on Twitter:

According to Football Italia, the striker's agent, Mino Raiola, relayed the news, with Kean set to join the Toffees for an initial €30 million (£27.5 million) and a further €10 million (£9.1 million) in potential add-ons.

It's claimed Juventus are insisting that a buy-back clause is inserted into his contract.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones and football writer Daniel Storey are both eager to see how he fares at Goodison Park:

The 19-year-old, who played in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 16, made 17 appearances for Juve last season.

During his 661 minutes on the pitch, he scored seven goals and laid on an assist—a direct goal contribution every 83 minutes.

His goals included a late winner against AC Milan:

Kean's form earned him his first three senior appearances for Italy, and he has already scored twice for the Azzurri against Finland and Liechtenstein in UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifiers.

Everton scored 54 goals in the Premier League last season. Outside the top six, only Bournemouth netted more.

However, winger Richarlison and midfield playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson shouldered most of the goalscoring burden. Centre-forwards Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin only managed three and six league goals, respectively.

Kean does not yet have a full season of regular first-team football under his belt, but he's a precocious talent with enormous potential.

He could have a significant impact at Everton in the coming years, and if he does, Juve will be able to bring him back when they're able to give him the time on the pitch that he needs—provided the buy-back clause is worked into the deal.