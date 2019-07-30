Moise Kean Reportedly Set for Everton Medical After Deal Agreed with Juventus

Moise Kean Reportedly Set for Everton Medical After Deal Agreed with JuventusJuly 30, 2019
Everton and Juventus have reportedly agreed on a deal that will send Moise Kean to the Premier League outfit subject to a medical.
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported as much on Twitter:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours. The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract. 🔵 #transfers #Everton #Juve
According to Football Italia, the striker's agent, Mino Raiola, relayed the news, with Kean set to join the Toffees for an initial €30 million (£27.5 million) and a further €10 million (£9.1 million) in potential add-ons.
It's claimed Juventus are insisting that a buy-back clause is inserted into his contract.
Bleacher Report's Matt Jones and football writer Daniel Storey are both eager to see how he fares at Goodison Park:
Matt Jones @MattJFootball
Really excited about Moise Kean if it gets done. The lad has such a high ceiling, clearly knows where the back of the net is. I think it's about as good a deal as the club could have done in terms of a young centre-forward #EFC
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
I think Moise Kean to Everton would jump to the top of my list of exciting Premier League transfers this summer. Not that it definitely works out, but that it will be bloody fun finding out.
The 19-year-old, who played in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 16, made 17 appearances for Juve last season.
During his 661 minutes on the pitch, he scored seven goals and laid on an assist—a direct goal contribution every 83 minutes.
His goals included a late winner against AC Milan:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
Moise Kean, the future of Italian Calcio 👌 #MondayMotivation https://t.co/ynPLuKp3z4
Kean's form earned him his first three senior appearances for Italy, and he has already scored twice for the Azzurri against Finland and Liechtenstein in UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifiers.
Everton scored 54 goals in the Premier League last season. Outside the top six, only Bournemouth netted more.
However, winger Richarlison and midfield playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson shouldered most of the goalscoring burden. Centre-forwards Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin only managed three and six league goals, respectively.
Kean does not yet have a full season of regular first-team football under his belt, but he's a precocious talent with enormous potential.
He could have a significant impact at Everton in the coming years, and if he does, Juve will be able to bring him back when they're able to give him the time on the pitch that he needs—provided the buy-back clause is worked into the deal.
