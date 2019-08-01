Arsenal Sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille on Reported 5-Year Contract

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

Arsenal have signed Lille winger Nicolas Pepe on a reported five-year contract.

The Gunners announced his capture on Thursday:

Pepe spent two years with Lille, having joined from Angers in 2017.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Pepe has joined on a five-year deal for a club-record €80 million (£72.9 million), surpassing the £55 million spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last year.

"Nicolas is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said in the club press release. "Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining. He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

The 24-year-old was hot property this summer after a sensational campaign with Lille earned him a spot in Ligue 1's Team of the Year.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared his impressive numbers:

According to Opta, Barcelona's Lionel Messi was the only other player to score more than 20 goals and provide more than 10 assists in Europe's top five leagues last season.

Pepe also scored and assisted once apiece in two Coupe de France appearances.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The winger has electric pace and superb dribbling technique, and he's a clinical and creative player in the final third, as his numbers demonstrate.

"He amazes me, he amazes us," Lille manager Christoph Galtier said in February, per Sean O'Brien of TalkSport. "He's certain to become a world-class player because he knows how to do everything. He doesn't need an intermediate step. After the great season he's having with us, he can go straight to a Champions League club."

Since Theo Walcott moved to Everton last year, the Gunners have lacked options on the right flank outside of the versatile Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

Pepe resolves that problem, though, and alongside Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, he can give Arsenal a potent three-pronged attacking lineup.

The Gunners have shipped 51 goals in each of the last two Premier League seasons, so unless they can improve significantly in defence, they'll need the trio's goals to compensate for their deficiencies at the back.