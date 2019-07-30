Zenit Saint Petersburg President: 'Negotiations for Malcom Are Advanced'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Malcom's short stay at Barcelona could be coming to an end soon after Zenit Saint Petersburg president Alexander Metvedev confirmed the Russian club are in "advanced" negotiations to sign the Brazilian.

Barcelona signed Malcom from Bordeaux for £36.5 million almost exactly a year ago, gazumping Roma just a day after the Italian outfit announced they had reached a deal to sign him:

In his debut season at the Camp Nou, though, Malcom made only six starts in La Liga under manager Ernesto Valverde.

He made a further nine appearances from the bench, combining for 608 minutes of action in the Spanish top flight.

Were the 22-year-old to remain at Barca in 2019-20, he would likely see his game time limited even further after Antoine Griezmann's addition to the Spanish champions.

Metvedev said Zenit are closing in on signing Malcom, although Barca's €40 million (£37 million) asking price is reportedly too high, per Fontanka (h/t Sport):

"Negotiations for Malcom are advanced with Barcelona, and we're going through an active and decisive phase."

In two-and-a-half seasons in Ligue 1 at Bordeaux between 2016 and 2018, Malcom established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe.

He has the ability to play on either flank or as a second striker, and his pace and ball control make him a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

The fact that Barca worked to steal him from Roma at the last minute was an indication of Malcom's quality.

But after a bit-part first season with the Catalan giants, the Brazil youth international arguably needs a move to reboot his career progression.

Zenit are not among Europe's elite, but they are Russian champions and will be in the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.

As such, the Gazprom Arena could be an ideal place for Malcom to get regular game time again and reestablish his reputation as a player to watch.