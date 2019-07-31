MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid: Time, Live Stream, Form Guide and Prediction

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday when Atletico Madrid take on the cream of the MLS crop at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The MLS All-Stars have not won the traditional midsummer match against European opposition since they beat Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

The 2019 squad is packed with quality and includes the likes of Carlos Vela, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

However, Atletico are fresh from thrashing their local rivals Real Madrid 7-3 in New Jersey, so confidence in Diego Simeone's squad will be high.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.), Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass, Sky Go

Atletico put on an exhibition against Real in the International Champions Cup on Friday.

They blew their city rivals away, taking a 5-0 lead by half-time and eventually netting seven, four of which came from Diego Costa.

Record signing Joao Felix was also on the scoresheet against Los Blancos, and he picked up the man-of-the-match award:

The All-Stars' theoretical advantage over Atleti is that all their players are fit as they are in the middle of a competitive MLS season.

The Madrid outfit, meanwhile, are only in pre-season ahead of a new La Liga campaign.

Based on their demolition of Real, though, Atleti are not suffering from any post-holiday sluggishness, and they will be relishing the opportunity to take on the best MLS has to offer.

Felix will be a key player to watch on Wednesday. The 19-year-old enjoyed a stunning breakout season in 2018-19, netting 15 goals and providing seven assists to help Benfica win the Portuguese title.

The teenager subsequently secured a £113 million move to Atleti at the start of July.

Felix has big boots to fill at the Wanda Metropolitano after being signed as Antoine Griezmann's replacement, but he has displayed no signs of feeling that pressure, and Wednesday's game will give him another chance to impress against some top-quality opposition.

The 2019 MLS All-Stars squad boasts star players from across the globe. Rooney, Vela, Ibrahimovic, Nani, Nicolas Lodeiro will be teaming up with United States internationals Matt Hedges, Brad Guzan, Chris Wondolowski, Walker Zimmerman and Graham Zusi.

It should be a fascinating clash at Exploria Stadium given the talent on both sides, and the MLS All-Stars will be eager to break a recent run of three losses in succession.

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 1-2 Atletico Madrid