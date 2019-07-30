Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'Juventus Will Win the Champions League'

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident Juventus "will win the Champions League" soon and end their 23-year drought in Europe's elite competition.

Remarkably, given their standing as one of the world's biggest clubs, Juve have only won the famous trophy twice, and the last time was in 1996.

They have been runners-up seven times, more than any other side in history.

Five of those final defeats have come since the Italian giants last won the Champions League, most recently in 2017, when Ronaldo's Real Madrid team beat Juve 4-1 in Cardiff.

A year later, the Portuguese superstar made a £99.2 million move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Turin.

After failing to lead Juve past the Champions League quarter-finals in his debut season, Ronaldo remains confident a victory awaits the club in the near future, per Marca (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation. I still have the strength to keep winning. Juventus will win the Champions League. I don't know if it'll be this year or the next, but it's coming."

Ronaldo, 34, has won the Champions League five times in his illustrious career, once with Manchester United and four times with Real.

One more triumph, and he will join Francisco Gento as the only players to have won it six times.

He would also become only the second player, after Clarence Seedorf, to win the trophy with three different clubs.

Juventus have won the last eight Serie A titles in succession.

There is no guarantee they will win a ninth in 2019-20, especially as new manager Maurizio Sarri has never won a league title before.

But they are heavy favourites, and have made their squad even stronger over this summer with the additions of the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt:

Juventus kick off their new Serie A campaign against Parma on August 25 and face Napoli, Sarri's former club and likely the Old Lady's key challengers for the title, a week later:

Domestic success will still be welcomed at Juventus in 2019-20, but Champions League glory is now the key ambition at the club.

Ronaldo was brought to Turin to help Juve in their bid to be European champions again, and he is confident they have the squad to reach their goal.