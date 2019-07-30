Jorge Mendes on James Rodriguez's Future: 'You'll Have to Ask' Florentino Perez

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

James Rodriguez's agent Jorge Mendes said the player's future is in the hands of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

James has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich, and he has been linked with Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Mendes spoke to Radio Marca on Monday night while stood next to Perez and said: "Regarding James, you'll have to ask the president who is here next to me."

According to Marca, the agent was laughing as he spoke, while the president chose to look at his phone and ignore the discussion about James.

Mendes added: "I just want the best for the player and the best for the club."

Prior to joining Bayern, the playmaker chipped in with his fair share of goals for Real:

The Colombian missed 25 matches through injury during his two seasons with the Bavarian outfit. In the 67 outings he did make, he contributed 15 goals and 20 assists.

He's not only a goal threat but a highly creative player, too.

James has excellent vision and even better delivery, which he demonstrated with Colombia during the Copa America earlier this summer:

He would be a valuable asset to Atletico or Napoli, but it seems he'll be remaining with Los Blancos for the upcoming campaign.

According to AS' Manu Sainz and Jonathan Meaney, Real have decided to keep James following the cruciate ligament injury to Marco Asensio that could keep the Spaniard out of action for almost the entire season.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane appeared to have little trust in James, who was handed just 20 starts in all competitions the season before he left for Bayern.

The player is a proven match-winner, though, so if he's set to stay at the Bernabeu this season, Zidane might be wise to give him a more prominent role.