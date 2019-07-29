Video: Zion Williamson, Alvin Kamara Compete in Drew Brees' Saints QB Challenge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up on the court before a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Zion Williamson might be the toast of New Orleans at the moment, but Drew Brees remains the king in the Big Easy.

Brees cemented his status Monday at the New Orleans Saints' practice facility. Williamson was on hand to participate in a quarterback challenge that involved Brees, Alvin Kamara and other Saints players. The event included a series of shots with a basketball and two football throws from 30 and 50 yards.

A sudden-death playoff saw Williamson hit the front rim on a three-pointer. Brees, on the other hand, was money to earn the victory.

Anybody who watched Williamson at Duke knows long-range shooting isn't his specialty.

When the basketball season starts, he should challenge Brees to something a little more up his alley: a dunk contest.

Related

    Payton Encouraged by Brees-Jared Cook Connection So Far

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Payton Encouraged by Brees-Jared Cook Connection So Far

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    OBJ, George Kittle Vault Up in NFLN's Top 100

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ, George Kittle Vault Up in NFLN's Top 100

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys Sign Alfred Morris

    Former Cowboys RB is back with the team after spending two seasons with them in 2016-2017

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Sign Alfred Morris

    Former Cowboys RB is back with the team after spending two seasons with them in 2016-2017

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Taysom Hill Plays Role Other Teams Looking to Mimic

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Taysom Hill Plays Role Other Teams Looking to Mimic

    Neworleanssaints
    via Neworleanssaints