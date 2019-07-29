Video: Zion Williamson, Alvin Kamara Compete in Drew Brees' Saints QB Challenge

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Zion Williamson might be the toast of New Orleans at the moment, but Drew Brees remains the king in the Big Easy.

Brees cemented his status Monday at the New Orleans Saints' practice facility. Williamson was on hand to participate in a quarterback challenge that involved Brees, Alvin Kamara and other Saints players. The event included a series of shots with a basketball and two football throws from 30 and 50 yards.

A sudden-death playoff saw Williamson hit the front rim on a three-pointer. Brees, on the other hand, was money to earn the victory.

Anybody who watched Williamson at Duke knows long-range shooting isn't his specialty.

When the basketball season starts, he should challenge Brees to something a little more up his alley: a dunk contest.