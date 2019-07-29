Cowboys News: RB Alfred Morris Agrees to Contract Amid Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

AJ Mast/Associated Press

As Ezekiel Elliott's holdout continues, the Dallas Cowboys will bring in veteran running back Alfred Morris.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Morris' agents announced their client has agreed to a deal with the Cowboys.

There doesn't appear to be an end in sight for Elliott's holdout. Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan reported the two-time Pro Bowler was going to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

NFL Network's Jane Slater confirmed Elliott was going to Cabo to train at a place owned by his agent, Rocky Arceneaux. A Cowboys source told Slater it's "not a good look" and the team believes its most recent contract offer was fair, but the two sides will remain in talks with the hope of resolving the situation.

Until Elliott's contract dispute is settled, Morris is a natural fit for the Cowboys. The 30-year-old spent two seasons with the team in 2016-2017. He tied his career high with 4.8 yards per carry on 115 attempts in 2017.

Morris played with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 season. He finished with 428 yards and two touchdowns on 111 carries in 12 games.