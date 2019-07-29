Ricochet Wins Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Face AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2019

July 30, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Ricochet celebrates the victory during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ricochet will have a chance to win back the United States Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

He was the final wrestler standing in a five-man gauntlet match on Monday's Raw to determine a No. 1 contender for AJ Styles.

Styles captured the U.S. title at Extreme Rules after beating Ricochet. The Phenomenal One got a helping hand from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who distracted Ricochet long enough to allow Styles to hit a Styles Clash from the second rope.

The beauty of their SummerSlam rematch is the result could easily go either way.

Defeating Styles and overcoming The Club in the process would be a great way for Ricochet to cap off the rivalry and look strong in the process. However, The Club would come out equally strong if Styles dispatched of Ricochet for good.

One could argue The Club is more in need of the victory. Styles is basically untouchable, but the same can't be said for Gallows and Anderson. In order to further establish the trio as a heel threat, Styles might have to walk out of SummerSlam with the belt around his waist.

