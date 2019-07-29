Look: Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Buys $1.7M Condo in Downtown Miami

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is following in the footsteps of most retirees and heading to Florida.

TMZ Sports reported the former New England Patriots tight end bought a condo in downtown Miami for $1.7 million. The condo previously belonged to retired soccer player John Carew, who played for a number of clubs including Aston Villa, Lyon and West Ham.

The residence includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and totals 3,850 square feet.

Gronk was in the market for a new home after selling his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million in March.

The sale came shortly after the five-time Pro Bowler announced on Instagram he was retiring from the NFL. Gronkowski earned $53.4 million during his nine-year playing career, per Spotrac, which leaves him with a pretty sizable nest egg to enjoy his golden years.

By moving to Miami, he also guarantees himself the opportunity to see his old team at least once every year. The Patriots will be in town Sept. 15 to play the Miami Dolphins.