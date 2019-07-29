Look: Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Buys $1.7M Condo in Downtown Miami

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on February 23, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Duke defeated Syracuse 75-65. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is following in the footsteps of most retirees and heading to Florida.

TMZ Sports reported the former New England Patriots tight end bought a condo in downtown Miami for $1.7 million. The condo previously belonged to retired soccer player John Carew, who played for a number of clubs including Aston Villa, Lyon and West Ham.

The residence includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and totals 3,850 square feet.

Gronk was in the market for a new home after selling his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million in March. 

The sale came shortly after the five-time Pro Bowler announced on Instagram he was retiring from the NFL. Gronkowski earned $53.4 million during his nine-year playing career, per Spotrac, which leaves him with a pretty sizable nest egg to enjoy his golden years.

By moving to Miami, he also guarantees himself the opportunity to see his old team at least once every year. The Patriots will be in town Sept. 15 to play the Miami Dolphins.

Related

    Judge Orders Goodell to Be Questioned Under Oath for No-Call

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Judge Orders Goodell to Be Questioned Under Oath for No-Call

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zeke Traveling to Cabo Amid Contract Holdout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke Traveling to Cabo Amid Contract Holdout

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell Sorry for Fantasy Owners

    Le’Veon posts ‘loooong overdue’ apology to fantasy owners who drafted him last year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bell Sorry for Fantasy Owners

    Le’Veon posts ‘loooong overdue’ apology to fantasy owners who drafted him last year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Communication Is a Key to the Patriots’ Defensive Success

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Communication Is a Key to the Patriots’ Defensive Success

    Pats Pulpit
    via Pats Pulpit