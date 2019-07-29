Fantasy Alert: Panthers' Norv Turner Talks Christian McCaffrey's Role in Offense

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was one of the top fantasy players in the NFL last season, and there's hope that will continue in 2019.

After totaling 326 touches in 2018, offensive coordinator Norv Turner explained Monday that the running back will see a similar role going forward, although he might get more rest overall.

"I've had six different guys who have had more than 400 touches. So he's not even close to some of the guys I've been with," Turner said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "He's on the field 90 percent of the time. We need to get someone else on the field, but we're not going to minimize his carries or touches."

McCaffrey ranked third in the NFL in offensive touches behind Ezekiel Elliott (381) and Saquon Barkley (352), but his 965 total snaps were the most in the league among running backs, per Smith.

The 23-year-old appeared in 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in 2018, per Pro Football Reference. Elliott and Barkley were both below 83 percent, while Todd Gurley and David Johnson were on the field less than 80 percent of the time despite topping 300 touches.

Considering the production of these other players, three of whom were Pro Bowl selections, it's clear you can see plenty of action even while spending some time on the bench.

Rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett could potentially benefit with more playing time while spelling McCaffrey.

Still, there should be little concern about McCaffrey going forward. He was a points-per-reception machine with 107 catches last season, excelling in all leagues thanks to his 1,965 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.

Though some running backs are dependent on game situations, McCaffrey went nine straight weeks last year with at least 100 total yards.

Turner clearly believes in his ability and will keep him active once again in 2019, making him one of the top overall fantasy players in the NFL with little risk.