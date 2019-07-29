Wisconsin CBB Assistant Howard Moore to Miss Season After Cardiac Arrest

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore went into cardiac arrest after suffering a "medical issue" at his home, his family announced Monday in a statement through the team.

"Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health," the family said. "He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season."

Moore was involved in a car crash May 25 that killed his wife Jennifer and daughter Jaidyn. Moore and his son Jerell were both injured in the crash.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus, Moore suffered third-degree burns in the accident and was released from the hospital June 8. He was hospitalized again on June 25 and placed in an intensive care unit.

Potrykus also reported Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard "is in the process of evaluating how to replace Moore for the 2019-20 season."

Athletic director Barry Alvarez told Potrykus the school "will provide Moore as much financial support as possible" as he remains under medical care.

Moore is entering his 10th season on the Wisconsin staff, having left in 2010 to become the head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago before returning to Madison in 2015 when Gard succeeded Bo Ryan as head coach.