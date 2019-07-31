Ideal Landing Spots for NBA Offseason's Remaining Trade Targets

1 of 4

The beauty of Andre Iguodala's game is that it fits any place in which winning is a priority. There's no such thing as a team with too much perimeter defense, high-IQ decision-making and unselfishness.

Among a class of contenders that could all use Iguodala's help, the Houston Rockets need it most.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have the high-usage scoring and playmaking stuff handled, but the Rockets are short on wing stoppers. And if they ever adopt a strategy that incorporates more ball movement against well-prepared playoff opponents, they'll also need someone besides Harden who can speed-read a defense.

Westbrook is a competent facilitator whose assists stem more from sheer volume of touch time than preternatural vision. Iguodala is different. He sees plays before they happen.

Iguodala's low-usage game would take nothing away from Houston's MVP duo. And even if Golden State Warriors opponents spent the last half-decade conceding open threes from the 15-year veteran (better him than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant), Iguodala's career playoff three-point percentage is 35.3 percent.

He hits shots when it matters.

There's no mistaking the trend of Iguodala's last 11 years in the league, each of which has featured a lower minutes-per-game average than the one before. He's slowing down, and his court time has to be managed carefully.

That shouldn't be a problem for the Rockets, who are all-in on their title pursuit and know from experience with Harden that pushing too hard during the regular season can lead to playoff breakdowns.

There's no sense in Iguodala sticking with the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies. He'll be on the move as soon as a decent offer materializes. Failing that, he could accept a buyout and pick his destination. Either way, Houston is the best spot for him.