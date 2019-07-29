Le'Veon Bell Apologizes to Fantasy Football Owners for Steelers Holdout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

One year after ruining many fantasy football teams, Le'Veon Bell came forward Monday with an apology. 

The three-time Pro Bowler expressed regret in an Instagram post for costing fantasy owners a championship due to his season-long holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers: "This is loooong overdue!! But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all...but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different, I'm bringing the [championship]."

Even though Bell was in a contract standoff with the Steelers last summer, fantasy players were still betting on him to show up and produce like an elite running back. 

Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Bell's average draft position was No. 3 overall last year. Only Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson were going ahead of the former Michigan State star. 

David Hayes of FanDuel ranked Bell as the biggest fantasy bust midway through the 2018 season. It's hard to dispute that ranking since Bell was the lone consensus first-round pick to muster exactly zero fantasy points.

Bell can't undo the damage he did to the fantasy managers who believed in him last year, but at least he's given everyone closure. We'll soon find out whether he can produce like a superstar as a member of the New York Jets

