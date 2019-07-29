Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, More

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed the Italian champions have received offers for Paulo Dybala, while Inter Milan chief executive officer Guiseppe Marotta has said the club are "still working" on a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Neved offered an update on Dybala's future, as shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano:

There has been speculation Dybala could move to Manchester United this summer. Juventus are willing to include the Argentina international in a deal to sign Lukaku, according to Sky Sports News.

Lukaku has also attracted interest from Juventus' Serie A rivals Inter. Marotta told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) the Nerazzurri have already made an offer for the Belgium international but have been unable to seal a deal:

"We are ready to pounce on opportunities, but prices are nowadays very high indeed. We made a strong offer, one that is valid and suited to the transfer value of the player and we were unable to conclude a deal. We'll continue to monitor the situation and anything can happen on the market."

Lukaku is pushing to leave Manchester United and has been left out of the club's pre-season friendly squad to face Kristiansund even though he is fit, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Manager Antonio Conte has spoken about his desire to bring Lukaku to the San Siro:

The stumbling block to any move appears to be Lukaku's price. Manchester United value their striker at £80 million but Inter "have so far shown no sign" of meeting that fee, per Darren Lewis at the Mirror.

Manchester United will need to find a replacement if Lukaku does leave, and Dybala is wanted by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Tuttosport (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness).

Football writer John Chapman said Manchester United should jump at the chance to swap Lukaku for Dybala:

However, Manchester United are also being linked with a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele:

Lukaku looks to be on his way out of Manchester United, but the club will not want to let him go without having a quality replacement lined up. Manchester United will also need to move quickly as the Premier League transfer window closes on August 8.