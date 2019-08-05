NBA Rookies Who Won't Live Up to Their Draft Spot

1 of 5

David Dow/Getty Images

RJ Barrett remains unlikely to meet the standard Luka Doncic set as last year's No. 3 pick.

After generating just 0.829 points per possession out of isolation at Duke (59th percentile),.736 PPP as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (47th percentile) and 1.079 PPP at the rim (43rd percentile), Barrett's weaknesses were exposed during summer league, when he shot 37.3 percent, struggling to create separation for himself as a shot-creator and finisher.

His ball-handling troubles will hold him back from shaking free from defenders. However, the New York Knicks signed Elfrid Payton, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle, so Barrett will wind up spending most of his minutes off the ball. And that's not a strength of his, either, coming off a season having generated .898 PPP out of spot-ups (49th percentile) and 0.689 PPP off screens (22nd percentile).

Barrett, who shot 30.8 percent from three at Duke and 28.6 percent in Las Vegas, seems far from being a consistent shooter.

The Knicks front office didn't help its rookie by signing a handful of veterans to steal minutes, ball-handling touches and shots. He'll have a reduced role, probably on a bad team loaded with either youngsters trying to take a step forward (Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr., Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina) or veterans on prove-it contracts (Morris, Payton, Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, Reggie Bullock).

New York isn't an appealing starting spot for any rookie, especially Barrett. He would have benefited from landing on a quality team with a defined role the way former Duke star Jayson Tatum did in Boston.