Finding Hope for Every NBA Offseason Loser

Minnesota Timberwolves: Defense Is Fun Now

It seems like the distant past when the Timberwolves were anointed as the next great NBA team.

Remember when we were still all excited about Andrew Wiggins? That seems like a lifetime ago, and even though Minnesota snapped its playoff drought in 2017-18, the team has still fundamentally underachieved for a club that rosters Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, the Wolves still have a fun team. Defense will be the focus here. Towns was a much-maligned defender for much of his time in the NBA, but he improved after Jimmy Butler was traded. Plus, the Wolves have All-Defense wing stopper Robert Covington, second-year grinder Josh Okogie and rookie Jarrett Culver.

It may not be the star-laden team Wolves fans once hoped for, but it could get the job done.

Orlando Magic: So Many Big Men; There Must Be a Trade

Somebody pull John Hammond away from the controls! Once upon a time, he drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now it seems like all he's trying to do is find the next Greek Freak. How else do you explain drafting Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke in consecutive years while re-signing Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon and bringing in Al-Farouq Aminu, all while lacking a starting-caliber point guard?

Well, the past is the past, and there's nothing Orlando can do about signing those players now. However, the fact the Magic are overcrowded in the frontcourt and have a clear positional need at lead guard loudly suggests a trade.

At this point, it is foolhardy to expect Markelle Fultz to return to college form, so Orlando must keep a clear lookout for point guards in bad situations, like D'Angelo Russell or Goran Dragic.

Washington Wizards: Hang on to Bradley Beal

Just two years ago, the Wizards were a game away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and the core of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. looked to be the next great team in the East. Wow, things have changed quickly.

Porter was traded to the Bulls last year for a future second-round pick and two players who are no longer on the roster, and Wall will likely miss all of the 2019-20 season rehabbing a torn Achilles. As it stands, the Wizards' second-best healthy player is probably Thomas Bryant.

However, Beal is still very much alive and kicking. He made his second All-Star team last season and continues to improve every year, proving himself capable of carrying the offense after Wall succumbed to injury.

As we now exist in a world where stars on bad teams are expected to want out, Beal's future in Washington is constantly questioned, but he has renewed his commitment to the organization and city multiple times, and the Wizards' brain trust has repeatedly said he will not be traded.

Of course, the Pelicans also stated they would not trade Anthony Davis, and they ended up doing so. Things move rapidly in the NBA, so Wizards fans must cherish these times with their franchise player before it's too late.