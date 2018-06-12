Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green Will Turn Down Contract Extension Offer

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is eligible to sign a three-year, $72 million extension this offseason that will kick in during the 2020-21 campaign, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

But don't expect him to sign it.

Per that report, "According to league sources, Green will turn the extension down when it's offered. That's because if he earns MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA Team honors next season, he will be eligible for a super-max contract of five years, $226 million."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.