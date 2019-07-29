Gareth Bale Withdraws from Real Madrid's 2019 Audi Cup Squad Amid Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale has withdrawn from Real Madrid's 2019 Audi Cup squad amid speculation he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu before the close of the summer transfer window:

The Wales international "is not in the right mental state to play" after being prevented from moving to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning by president Florentino Perez, according to David Ornstein at BBC Sport.

Real Madrid are scheduled to play Bale's former club Tottenham Hostpur in the semi-finals of the friendly tournament at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce are the other two teams involved in the Audi Cup.

