Gareth Bale Withdraws from Real Madrid's 2019 Audi Cup Squad Amid Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 29, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 26: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale has withdrawn from Real Madrid's 2019 Audi Cup squad amid speculation he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu before the close of the summer transfer window:

The Wales international "is not in the right mental state to play" after being prevented from moving to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning by president Florentino Perez, according to David Ornstein at BBC Sport.

Real Madrid are scheduled to play Bale's former club Tottenham Hostpur in the semi-finals of the friendly tournament at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce are the other two teams involved in the Audi Cup.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

