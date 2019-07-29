Former Manchester United Defender Patrice Evra Announces Retirement

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Patrice Evra attends the Manchester United Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford on May 8, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement after a 20-year professional career, confirming he intends to become a coach.

Evra, 38, last represented West Ham United in 2018, and the 81-times capped France international told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News):

"My playing career is officially over. I started training for the UEFA B Coaching Licence in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A licence. In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."

Evra took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video featuring some career highlights with a simple caption:

United signed Evra from AS Monaco in 2006, and he went on to make 379 appearances for the Red Devils over the course of an eight-year spell at Old Trafford.

It was under Sir Alex Ferguson that Evra accomplished his greatest career feats, including the 2008 UEFA Champions League final win over Chelsea and five Premier League winners' medals:

United paid tribute to their former star:

BT Sport remembered his strike against Bayern Munich in the 2013-14 Champions League, which was possibly the best goal of his career:

Juventus signed the player for a modest sum in 2014, and Evra went on to win back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia titles with the Italian powerhouse:

Evra had lesser roles at Marseille and West Ham in 2017 and 2018, respectively, although his spell with the former came to a sour end after he was sacked for kicking a fan.

He maintained his presence in the France squad until 2016 and made his last international appearance in a 2-1 win against Sweden during the qualification campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Related

    Verratti Hints at Neymar's PSG Exit

    'When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Verratti Hints at Neymar's PSG Exit

    'When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Madrid 'Changed Their Minds' on Selling Bale

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid 'Changed Their Minds' on Selling Bale

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Everton's Gueye Set for PSG Medical

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton's Gueye Set for PSG Medical

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Maguire Misses Leicester Training 👀

    Man Utd transfer on the cards?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maguire Misses Leicester Training 👀

    Man Utd transfer on the cards?

    via Mail Online