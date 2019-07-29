Former Manchester United Defender Patrice Evra Announces Retirement

Former Manchester United Defender Patrice Evra Announces RetirementJuly 29, 2019
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement after a 20-year professional career, confirming he intends to become a coach.
Evra, 38, last represented West Ham United in 2018, and the 81-times capped France international told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News):
"My playing career is officially over. I started training for the UEFA B Coaching Licence in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A licence. In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."
Evra took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video featuring some career highlights with a simple caption:
Patrice Evra @Evra
MERCI AU REVOIR #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #love #god #grateful #blessed #happy #MondayMotivation https://t.co/n3f8mVE3e2
United signed Evra from AS Monaco in 2006, and he went on to make 379 appearances for the Red Devils over the course of an eight-year spell at Old Trafford.
It was under Sir Alex Ferguson that Evra accomplished his greatest career feats, including the 2008 UEFA Champions League final win over Chelsea and five Premier League winners' medals:
B/R Football @brfootball
699 games 1x Champions League 1x FIFA Club World Cup 5x Premier League 3x League Cup 3x Serie A 2x Coppa Italia 1x Supercoppa Italiana 1x Ligue 1 1x Coupe de la Ligue @Evra retires from the game he loved ❤️ https://t.co/5hWiEOjhKx
United paid tribute to their former star:
Manchester United @ManUtd
Former #MUFC defender @Evra has announced his retirement from football. Thanks for the memories, Patrice! ❤️ https://t.co/LAsKKfLIB9
BT Sport remembered his strike against Bayern Munich in the 2013-14 Champions League, which was possibly the best goal of his career:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Patrice Evra has retired from football aged 38... He loved this game 🚀 https://t.co/wwHYrdMACn
Juventus signed the player for a modest sum in 2014, and Evra went on to win back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia titles with the Italian powerhouse:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
It was wonderful to share your journey with you on the field 🤙🏼♥️ @Evra #ILoveThisGame https://t.co/IJmlahhfcZ
Evra had lesser roles at Marseille and West Ham in 2017 and 2018, respectively, although his spell with the former came to a sour end after he was sacked for kicking a fan.
He maintained his presence in the France squad until 2016 and made his last international appearance in a 2-1 win against Sweden during the qualification campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Verratti Hints at Neymar's PSG Exit
'When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go'