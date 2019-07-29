Todd Gurley on Knee Injury Rumors: 'How Serious Can You Take the Internet?'

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Todd Gurley is shooting down all speculation regarding the long-term status of his left knee.

Gurley, who said he feels healthy after missing the Los Angeles Rams' offseason program, said the team has a plan in place to preserve his health and isn't paying attention to internet speculation on his status.

"I don't entertain [speculative reports]," Gurley said. "When you entertain stuff, that's when you start letting things get to you and be emotional. It's the internet, and how serious can you take the internet? For some people, it's their job. My job is to play football."

Gurley's injury status seemed shrouded in secrecy toward the end of last season, which saw him miss the final two games of the regular season and look limited in the Rams' postseason run. He received only 10 carries in the Rams' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.