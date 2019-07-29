Romelu Lukaku Not in Manchester United Tour Squad Amid Juventus Rumours

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku isn't in Manchester United's squad for their pre-season trip to Norway, intensifying rumours the striker could be set to leave for Juventus or Inter Milan.

United travel to Norway to face Kristiansund in their penultimate pre-season fixture on Tuesday, but Lukaku wasn't named in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 26-man squad, per the club's official website.

It comes soon after Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) reported Juventus have taken the upper hand in the hunt for Lukaku after offering forward Paulo Dybala in return.



Lukaku, 26, also encouraged speculation that an Old Trafford exit is close after posing with his agent, Federico Pastorello:

Alexis Sanchez was also left out of United's squad for the Norway trip. However, he only recently returned from the 2019 Copa America, where he suffered an injury during Chile's third-place play-off defeat to Argentina.

It's understood United want to recoup their investment in Lukaku—who joined in 2017—and are demanding £80 million for his signature, a number Inter have struggled to meet most of this summer.

However, Juve's recent involvement indicates they could be more ready to tempt United. One would also assume the offer of Dybala in return would drastically decrease the cash sum required for United to part ways with their player.

Belgian football writer John Chapman recommended United jump at the chance to include Dybala in any swap deal:

Marcus Rashford, 21, looks to have won Solskjaer's faith as the entrusted striker at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial can also play up front, while 17-year-old Mason Greenwood has begun to show his credentials with some astute pre-season performances in attack.

Lukaku was part of United's squads for the pre-season tours of Australia and Asia but failed to make any of their matchday squads.

Shergold wrote Inter's most recent offer for the player was worth £54 million in cash, but it was rejected immediately.

Having Dybala as a potential sweetener could help advance a saga that has run throughout this summer.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst reported there's a countdown on Lukaku's situation following pressure being applied by his camp:

Lukaku has impressed for United at times and scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club, but his absence from the trip to Norway suggests a departure could be on the horizon.