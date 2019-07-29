Frank Lampard Says Callum Hudson-Odoi Contract Talks 'Have Moved on Very Well'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said negotiations with Callum Hudson-Odoi over a new contract have progressed well despite the winger having not yet put pen to paper.

Per Chelsea's official website, following reports the 18-year-old was on the verge of signing a new deal, Lampard said:

"If he had agreed then that would mean he had signed and we're not quite there yet, but it's very clear that the club are working towards that. I think talks have moved on very well in the last week or two, hence why the headlines came out, but it's not done yet.

"The one thing that's clear for me is I know I want to keep him here, and the club wants to keep him because he's a player we cherish. He's come through our academy, he's the present and the future of this club, so we're doing everything we can to get there."

Hudson-Odoi has one year left on his contract, and the Blues risk losing him for free next summer if they cannot extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster was the subject of several bids from Bayern Munich in January, the largest of which totalled £35 million.

In their bid to keep him, the Blues are believed to have offered lucrative terms, per football journalist Adam Crafton:

Hudson-Odoi enjoyed his first full season with Chelsea's senior side last season and made 24 appearances in all competitions, laying on five goals and as many assists in that time.

The teenager also made his first two senior appearances for England as a result of his form.

His campaign was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in April.

Though Lampard did not have a timeframe for his recovery, he did offer a positive update, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

While he's out, Lampard will have three wingers to call upon in Christian Pulisic, Pedro and Willian.

The latter is also in the final year of his contract, and the boss confirmed the club are working on a new deal for him, too: "I know the club are talking to him. Willian and Callum are both players I want in my squad."

The Brazilian produced 14 assists and eight goals last season. In the last four campaigns, it was the third time he had made more than 20 direct goal contributions.

With Chelsea's transfer ban preventing them from registering any new players until next summer, securing the options they do have is good business for the Blues.

A new deal would also mean that if Willian does move on next year, the club will still be able to recoup a fee for him.