Unai Emery: Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac 'Weren't Ready' to Play After Attack

Arsenal manager Unai Emery left Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac out of Sunday's Emirates Cup friendly with Lyon after the pair were the victims of an attempted carjacking at knifepoint on Thursday.

Emery omitted them from the squad that lost 2-1 to the Ligue 1 side at the Emirates Stadium.

Per The Independent's Jack Rathborn, the coach said the pair made their way to the Emirates on Sunday morning but "weren't ready to play."

He added:

"It's not a good moment to play because their mind is not now 100 per cent. It's a very personal circumstance and the most important thing now is that they can feel good, they can feel safe, they can feel calm with their family.

"I spoke to them and decided it was best to continue their resting with their families and wait for a few days to hopefully come and start normally with the team.

"We are going to see each day. Tomorrow we are going to check again how they are."

The pair were close to Kolasinac's home in Childs Hill, north London, on Thursday when the attack occurred.

Sky Sports News shared CCTV footage of the Bosnian fending off two attackers wielding knives:

Goal's Charles Watts relayed a further image:

The Arsenal players managed to flee the scene in Ozil's car and are believed to have sought refuge in a Turkish restaurant after being pursued by their attackers.

Ozil and Kolasinac both reported for training as normal on Friday, with the latter offering a positive update as to how the two were faring:

The Gunners will take on Angers on Wednesday before facing Barcelona in their final pre-season game on Sunday. They begin the Premier League season against Newcastle United on August 11.