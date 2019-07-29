Alexandre Lacazette Ankle Injury 'Not Serious,' Says Arsenal Manager Unai Emery

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has downplayed fears over Alexandre Lacazette's ankle injury and said the knock is "not serious" after his striker was forced off early during Sunday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Lyon.

The Gunners lost at home following their tour of the United States. Lacazette came off for Reiss Nelson after 13 minutes, but Emery was calm ahead of his side's first fixture of the new Premier League season against Newcastle United on August 11.

The manager told reporters: "The doctor said to me he's going to check tomorrow. It's in his ankle. He's going to be assessed over the next few days—it's not serious."

Journalist Charles Watts posted a video of Lacazette wearing a protective boot in the mixed zone immediately after the loss to his former club, Lyon:

Moussa Dembele scored twice for the French visitors, who came from behind to win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his second goal in as many matches.

Arsenal won their first three games of pre-season but have now gone two without a victory. They lost 3-2 to Real Madrid on penalties on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Aubameyang converted the opener from the penalty spot before Lacazette doubled their lead, via ESPN (U.S. only):

Lacazette scored 19 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions last season, 13 of which were in the Premier League. He's yet to break the 20-goal mark in a single season for the Gunners despite bagging a combined 113 goals in his last four years at Lyon.

The 28-year-old has thrived upon his duties under Emery and recorded eight Premier League assists last season, four of which set up goals for strike partner Aubameyang.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein recently dismissed speculation that either of Arsenal's front two might have to leave the Emirates for the club to finance the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, via BBC 5 Live Sport:

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would likely fancy his side's chances of an opening-day win over Arsenal more so should Lacazette fail to recover in time for the trip to St. James' Park.

Arsenal travel to France to face Ligue 1 outfit Angers on Wednesday before ending their pre-season schedule against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.