Marcel Keizer Unsure of Bruno Fernandes' Future Amid Manchester United Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sporting CP boss Marcel Keizer is unsure of Bruno Fernandes' future at the club amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Per MailOnline's James Ayles, Fernandes has been linked with a £56 million move to United this summer.

Keizer discussed him after Sporting's 2-1 friendly defeat to Valencia on Sunday: "We'll see if we can keep our players and then we'll see what we do. I hope he [Fernandes] stays, of course, like everyone else at Sporting, but we don't know."

Fernandes was in tears on the bench during the match and on the pitch at the final whistle.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The 24-year-old had an incredible campaign last season in which he contributed 32 goals and 18 assists, ostensibly from the No. 10 position.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien provided further insight as to what he can offer:

He has also found the net in four of their five pre-season friendlies this summer, with the Valencia clash being the first in which he has not managed to score.

Football writer Liam Canning and Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believe his talents are much needed at Old Trafford:

Encouragingly for United, Fernandes would evidently be open to a Premier League switch, too:

In the Premier League's top six, only Chelsea scored fewer than United's 65 goals last season.

The Red Devils also don't possess a great deal of creativity outside of Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman has struggled to deliver consistent performances over the course of a full campaign at United.

English football would be a step up from the Portuguese Primeira Liga, but a player who has proved he can deliver goals and assists is just what United need, so he could be an excellent buy.