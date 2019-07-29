Niko Kovac 'Confident' Bayern Munich Will Sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac is confident the club will complete the signing of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer.

Per MailOnline's Will Griffee, Bayern are said to be readying a £90 million bid for the German.

Kovac told ZDF (h/t Griffee): "I am confident, I think we can get him."

Sane returned 16 goals and 18 assists in 47 appearances for Manchester City last season.

He has offered a reminder of his end product in pre-season:

After he scored a second time in that match, a 6-1 friendly win over Hong Kong outfit Kitchee, City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his desire for the 23-year-old to remain at the Etihad Stadium:

As Sane's numbers demonstrated last season, he can be a match-winning asset for the Sky Blues, and he adds a great deal to their depth in forward areas.

However, in City's last 14 Premier League games, he started just five times, and on the same number of occasions, he did not even make it off the bench.

He didn't start either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup finals, and in the UEFA Champions League, he played a total of just seven minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

Football journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke discussed Sane's situation on BBC Radio 5 Live:

At Bayern, he'd be a key player expected to replace legendary wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both departed the club at the end of last season.

He'd be an excellent long-term choice to fulfil that role, and it would not be a surprise if the significance of the part he'd play did tempt him into leaving.