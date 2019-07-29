Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Will Be 'A DIfferent Animal' Against Manchester City

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester City they'll face "a different animal" when the two teams meet in Sunday's Community Shield following a disappointing run of pre-season results.

The European champions succumbed 3-0 to Napoli on Sunday as they went a fourth straight pre-season match without victory. Liverpool will travel to Wembley Stadium to face last season's domestic treble winners City, and Klopp told reporters there will be improvements:

"The game was not positive. We conceded simple goals. We lost the ball. You need to have everything better. We need to make better decisions and have a better formation. It was not good.

"If opponents want to analyse us now then they will say it is an easy job. But we will be a different animal when the season starts."

Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes each scored to complete a resounding victory for Napoli at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland (U.S. only):

The Reds continue to feel the absence of key attackers Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are yet to return for pre-season after playing in international tournaments this summer.

Klopp praised the Murrayfield crowd following Liverpool's return to Europe from their United States tour. The German joked Premier League champions City will have a tough job predicting Liverpool's lineup for the Community Shield considering even he doesn't know it yet.

He told reporters: "I have never had to work a pre-season without six players. It's strange. The best news is that City have no clue who they're facing as we don't know our lineup ourselves!"

Left-back Andrew Robertson gave a mixed review of Sunday's display, Liverpool's third loss in four outings and the fourth successive match in which they've conceded at least twice:

The Reds opened pre-season with convincing wins against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City, but they've since lost to Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, as well as drawing 2-2 against Sporting CP.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti took Liverpool's busy pre-season schedule into account and sympathised with his opponent after the result, per Goal's Neil Jones:

Upcoming opponents City are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their four pre-season games. Pep Guardiola's side drew 0-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in July before they lost 3-2 on penalties.

Liverpool finished as runners-up to City in the Premier League last season, and they'll open the 2018-19 schedule when they host newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, August 9.

Guardiola's side defeated Liverpool 2-1 the last time these two teams met in January, although Klopp has beaten City seven times in their 12 meetings since he took over at Anfield in October 2015 (three draws).

The Merseysiders are scheduled to face Lyon on Wednesday in their final pre-season friendly before facing City.