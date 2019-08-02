Critical Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at SummerSlam 2019

Critical Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at SummerSlam 2019August 2, 2019
WWE recently had a total throwaway event in Smackville that had virtually no value to it, but when it comes to SummerSlam 2019, things couldn't be any more in the opposite direction.
These are tough times for WWE at the moment, with fans struggling to stay interested and hopeful for the future despite how this should be one of the most exciting stretches of the year.
SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest event and what sets the tone for the next half of the season heading into WrestleMania, and with the upcoming SmackDown switch to Fox in October, it's an even more important show than ever before.
This event will have more eyes on it than normal who will judge it as an indication of whether or not the next few months are worth checking out, so WWE must take careful precaution not to screw things up.
With the proper steps taken and a few strategic booking philosophies in mind, SummerSlam can be a big success, rather than a disaster.
Let's break down some of the pitfalls WWE must avoid and the decisions that have to be made to ensure SummerSlam 2019 goes down the right way.
The Show Must Be Properly Timed
WWE loves to make the "big four" events go super long lately, but when WrestleMania's main event didn't even start until the next day, that was past a reasonable limit.
Even for wrestling fans who can't get enough WWE content, too much of a good thing can be bad, and that's only if SummerSlam is actually good. If it's awful, dragging the show out longer will make it excruciating to sit through.
Many people won't finish it if it goes on for over seven hours, or they'll skip giant portions of the program, such as the two-hour kickoff, or even the first hour or so, and that isn't good for anybody involved.
WWE has to plan out this year's show with proper foresight that not every match should be given 20+ minute windows on a 10+ match card in an attempt to make it feel epic, as shorter matches can sometimes accomplish much more.
Likewise, there shouldn't be some 15 match lineup with the intention that one or two of them will be over in a minute or so, just to make up for time. Nobody who actually wants to see Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens will want so much time to be spent on Raw and SmackDown building up to a two-move match.
That is what will likely go down between Aleister Black and Sami Zayn, as that reeks of being set up for nothing but a Black Mass quick pin for Black to make Zayn look like a total chump.
This show should feel big and grandiose, with as many people on the card as possible, but without becoming some eight hour long marathon that only the most dedicated fans can set aside time for and might have to struggle to watch when bad segments just won't end.
Justify Superstars Left off the Card
Obviously, even with a stacked card that is properly timed, not everybody can make it onto the show and certain Superstars will be left out of the mix.
For people like The Ascension, that's to be expected. Few in the WWE Universe will be shocked that Tamina isn't in the spotlight right now.
But plenty of other people are bigger names that arguably should have had some sort of presence at this event, and if they're noteworthy enough, WWE should find a way to justify why they aren't in a match.
Drew McIntyre, Elias and others should try to help Shane McMahon, only to be stopped by Cedric Alexander and others. It's a easy way to get them out there, without taking up more time.
If Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali don't have an Intercontinental Championship match, that should happen on the go-home show of SmackDown, instead. Likewise, there should be some rationalization for why The Good Brothers and The Revival aren't good enough to make it onto a card that has room for everything else.
It's probably a lost cause to expect The Kabuki Warriors to get their women's tag title shot against The IIconics here, as that has been put off for months, and not acknowledging it at all makes it seem like it's not even worth addressing. At the very least, there should be a quick mention during the kickoff that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay keep doing everything in their power to avoid facing Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Little reminders like this can go a long way in telling viewers that it isn't that people didn't make the card because they're not worth putting on the show, but because there are other factors at play than just the totem pole of importance that casts negativity on someone like Andrade for not having a feud right now.
Future-Proof and Build Toward WrestleMania
With the way things have gone down the past few months, it's clear that now, more than ever, WWE doesn't like to really plan things out too far in advance and will change things on a dime, even if not necessarily prompted to.
General managers were taken off the table just to give Shane McMahon a more prominent heel authority figure role anyway.
Automatic rematches still basically happen. The third hour of Raw failed to be anything different almost immediately.
NXT stars like EC3 were brought up to the main roster with no ideas in mind for them.
Even the Superstar Shake-up took place over three weeks instead of two nights and the Wild Card rule spontaneously came out of it to undo all those changes, anyway—and WWE broke the Wild Card rule's stipulations the very night it was introduced!
SummerSlam is the best point in the year to take the first step forward in building toward WrestleMania, but that can only truly happen if WWE actually plans out the future and reacts accordingly.
With Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff taking charge of Raw and SmackDown, their ideas of how those brands should go into the biggest show of the year next April must be thought of prior to SummerSlam so that this event can properly reflect how things are going to go.
There will undoubtedly be adjustments to the WrestleMania plans that will happen along the way due to injuries, storyline trends following different paths, gimmicks catching on or failing and more. But WWE can't go into SummerSlam thinking it's just another show with some last minute changes on the fly not being properly vetted and future-proofed.
If random things happen for the pure sake of giving fans something to talk about, WWE will spend the next few months undoing those changes and WrestleMania's build won't start until at least Survivor Series, if not Royal Rumble or later.
Anticipate the Canadian Influence
Natalya has her match against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship not because of some great run of momentum on her side that has been built up from the past few months, but due to the event's location in Canada.
The Hart Family is royalty there, so WWE is obviously trying to capitalize on this by giving Natalya a prominent spot on the card in the hopes of driving interest with that passionate fan base.
As such, WWE has to anticipate the way the crowd will react, in both possible scenarios.
There is a good chance Lynch will be booed and her status as the top babyface in the women's division will take a hit. If WWE is okay with that, she needs to be booked to wrestle as the heel of that match.
However, her popularity may endure enough to force a "let's go Nattie" versus "let's go Becky" battle in the crowd, in which case, that should be prepared for, too.
Anybody who is particularly popular in Canada should be booked with that in mind, and if WWE doesn't factor the crowd's response for those performers into the way the show is written, there is a good chance the audience hijacks the event and turns it into an embarrassment.
Don't Purposely Try to Upset Fans
Sometimes, it seems as though WWE is run by trolls who actively get enjoyment out of annoying the viewers, rather than trying to put smiles on faces.
It's one thing to have a heel come out victorious or insult the audience to get some heat, but another thing entirely when some decisions are made with the intention to upset people and rile them up in a way that doesn't make them want to tune in.
For instance, it's become obvious over the years that a good portion of the WWE Universe absolutely does not enjoy Brock Lesnar as champion, particularly if he has a quick match consisting of the same two moves that he squashes all of his opponents with.
Booking The Beast Incarnate to destroy Seth Rollins isn't a strategy to get people to tune in to the next night's Raw out of anger in the hopes to see someone else step up to the challenge, it just pisses people off into not wanting to watch anymore.
WWE's heel characters should get heat, not the writing team and the company as a whole, because the villains should be the bad guys in the ring, rather than the board room behind the scenes.
If WWE plans on having this be a downer SummerSlam that will end with the crowd annoyed and viewers wondering why they sat through all these hours just to be pointed and laughed at and told that they were fooled yet again and their opinions are wrong and not valued, eventually, the boos will be converted into fans tuning into AEW instead.
The Miz Must Defeat Dolph Ziggler
It isn't one of the biggest matches on the card, but The Miz absolutely needs to beat Dolph Ziggler.
Since turning babyface, The A-Lister has had a bad run of luck, which is exactly the same problem that plagued his last face turn and resulted in WWE giving up on him and turning him heel again.
It's hard for fans to fully get behind someone who can't get the job done, and that's been happening with The Miz this year, due to WWE's preference in pushing Shane McMahon.
His loss at WrestleMania was followed with more losses, and WWE had nothing for The Miz to bounce back with, so he just floated around with nothing to do other than a lackluster mini-feud with Elias.
Also, there is no reason for Ziggler to need this victory at this point in his career.
The Showoff already lost multiple matches against Kofi Kingston and shouldn't be in line for a title shot any time soon, so he doesn't need to be pushed at the expense of The Miz, who needs a boost in credibility to get back on track.
Ricochet Must Not Lose Cleanly to AJ Styles
Ricochet is an energetic, young Superstar who has massive potential to break out and be a big player in the years to come, and WWE can't lose sight of that.
Clearly, pushing The O.C. is a priority at the moment, but things aren't as black and white as making AJ Styles the focal point and tossing Ricochet aside to fend for himself when there is a way to mitigate any issues with some gentle massaging of the rules.
Assuming the plan is for Styles to retain the United States Championship, Ricochet must come up short in a way that he still looks strong, by losing due to some sort of chicanery.
Be it through a distraction or direct interference from The O.C. or some kind of blatant cheating on The Phenomenal One's behalf, Ricochet shouldn't put Styles over clean. Styles is a future Hall of Famer who doesn't need that rub, no matter how much of an investment WWE has in pushing this stable.
Ricochet is still establishing himself and shouldn't be sacrificed. It will be harder to build him back up as a prospect for the future after losing again here and having such a lackluster title reign than it would be to reinforce the idea that The O.C. are heels who are capable, but will cheat if necessary to get the advantage.
Give Consequences to Shane McMahon
The stipulation for Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens is such that if Owens loses, he will be forced to quit.
This came about through Owens volunteering this out of nowhere, rushing the feud to skip from level two to level nine, rather than building this up over time.
It's odd and doesn't feel natural, so there isn't as much of a sense of dread that this feud could be over with Owens failing and leaving WWE.
Truth be told, the stipulation itself gets in the way of itself based on WWE's history with the gimmick. Fans know the one with the career on the line rarely ever loses, and even if they do, WWE will ignore it and reinstate them in no time.
Plenty of instances in the past have involved someone being fired and showing up the very next night, so WWE isn't stopping this from being predictable or moot.
However, if there were consequences for McMahon losing, it would raise doubt about the ending. If McMahon has something to lose that fans can't picture happening, the question will be which unlikely scenario will play out, rather than waiting for a clear-cut Owens victory.
Ideally, this would be something that would stop putting so much attention on McMahon, as this whole feud has been about how frustrating it is to watch him be such a major focal point, and if WWE understands that, there's no need to keep this going any longer.
Owens should force McMahon to take a leave of absence if he wins so he will have actually accomplished something for his victory other than saving the job he willingly put on the line in the first place.
Trish Stratus Has to Lose to Charlotte Flair
Some fans would argue that Trish Stratus should get the win over Charlotte Flair if this is indeed her last match so she can retire happy in front of a Canadian crowd, but the opposite should happen.
If it's her last match, losing wouldn't be the end of the world, as going out on your back is a tradition in the business. Just look at Kurt Angle, who lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania—a controversial match, but people likely wouldn't have been as upset if it were John Cena who won, rather than Corbin.
Whether Flair has been put on a pedestal because she's earned it or because she had a leg-up on the competition with some special preferential treatment from the start doesn't matter anymore, as she's firmly the top female Superstar in WWE, even while Lynch and Bayley hold the belts.
That is why she's able to have this featured high-profile match, and that is why she should be victorious, as it will cement her legacy even more to be able to beat Stratus, whether or not this is a retirement match.
A moment like this can simultaneously be a sendoff for Stratus and a major bullet point in Flair's future Hall of Fame retrospective, so The Queen should get all the heat possible from this crowd by beating "Canada's Greatest Export" here.
Miscellaneous Other Pointers
While not quite "critical" like the other concepts on this list, there are plenty of other booking strategies and ideas WWE should take note of to avoid problems at SummerSlam.
For instance, as great as Drew Gulak is, few people watch 205 Live and care about the cruiserweight division. Even less will be interested in a match featuring Humberto Carrillo, so WWE would be better off having someone else challenge for the title.
If not, Gulak vs. Carrillo will assuredly be a kickoff match the majority of the viewers pay little to no attention to, or skip entirely, which means time will be eaten up on the show that could have gone to something more enticing.
Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe—assuming those two keep their feud going and have a match here—should not be booked for a regular match. We've seen them fight enough before, and if all this brawling leads up to a standard match kept in the ring, it will be underwhelming.
Those two should have some sort of Street Fight gimmick to differentiate them from the other singles matches on the card and convince fans the feud is bigger than just something we'd see on an episode of Raw or SmackDown.
Since Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt already had a feud in the past and there isn't even a Demon Balor shtick to try to sell this more, that match should be kept short to avoid making this feel even more dragged out than WWE will inevitably try to stretch it.
There are tons of other things WWE should do for SummerSlam to steer the company in the right direction during this struggling time, but fans are going to have to wait and see until August 11 to find out how things go down.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.