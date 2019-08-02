Critical Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at SummerSlam 2019

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

While not quite "critical" like the other concepts on this list, there are plenty of other booking strategies and ideas WWE should take note of to avoid problems at SummerSlam.

For instance, as great as Drew Gulak is, few people watch 205 Live and care about the cruiserweight division. Even less will be interested in a match featuring Humberto Carrillo, so WWE would be better off having someone else challenge for the title.

If not, Gulak vs. Carrillo will assuredly be a kickoff match the majority of the viewers pay little to no attention to, or skip entirely, which means time will be eaten up on the show that could have gone to something more enticing.

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe—assuming those two keep their feud going and have a match here—should not be booked for a regular match. We've seen them fight enough before, and if all this brawling leads up to a standard match kept in the ring, it will be underwhelming.

Those two should have some sort of Street Fight gimmick to differentiate them from the other singles matches on the card and convince fans the feud is bigger than just something we'd see on an episode of Raw or SmackDown.

Since Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt already had a feud in the past and there isn't even a Demon Balor shtick to try to sell this more, that match should be kept short to avoid making this feel even more dragged out than WWE will inevitably try to stretch it.

There are tons of other things WWE should do for SummerSlam to steer the company in the right direction during this struggling time, but fans are going to have to wait and see until August 11 to find out how things go down.

