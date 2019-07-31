Ranking Most Likely Superstars to Beat Becky Lynch for WWE Raw Women’s Title

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Before getting into the list, let's address some Superstars who didn't quite make the cut.

One of those is Alexa Bliss, who has had her run-ins with Lynch in the past after taking the SmackDown Women's Championship from her in December 2016.

The Goddess is always in the running for a big share of the spotlight, as she's one of the best talkers in the women's division and extremely popular with several title reigns to her name. However, her injuries may prevent WWE from giving her another title reign, at least in the near future.

Speaking of injuries, Nia Jax has been out of action for the past few months and will remain on the shelf until 2020. When she returns, though, she'll likely wreak havoc; she's too physically dominating for WWE not to have her as The Irresistible Force again.

She and Lynch have history from the build to Survivor Series last year, when Jax inadvertently injured The Man and altered the course of WWE history in the process. The company might want to capitalize on that, even though Jax does have a tendency to lose big matches and not stay on top too long.

If WWE had planned to put the belt on Lacey Evans, she would have already won the title by now. Instead, she lost three challenges in a row, rather decisively.

Still, that doesn't mean she's incapable of winning the belt further down the road if WWE wants her to be one of its biggest focal points.

The last woman here who could stand a chance, if all the cards aligned, is Trish Stratus.

She's a Hall of Famer and a legend with seven title reigns (eight if you count the Hardcore Championship) to her name, so credibility is not an issue. Lynch vs. Stratus would be a money match people would clamor to see, similar to her upcoming bout against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

What disqualifies her from our list is her status as an exceedingly rare special cameo act, and it's doubtful Stratus would want to travel with WWE as much as being champion would require.