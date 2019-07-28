Mets' Noah Syndergaard Posts Meme, Changes Twitter Bio Amid Trade Rumors

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Trade season appears to be taking its toll on New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who continues to see his name show up in rumors.

Per Bob Klapisch of the New York Times, dealing Syndergaard is the next move for the Mets. That came in the wake of the team announcing it acquired Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for two pitching prospects Sunday.

Syndergaard used Twitter and his nickname to express his current mindset with three days remaining before the July 31 trade deadline:

If that weren't enough, the former All-Star also updated his Twitter bio:

Being constantly talked about in trade discussions can't be easy for a professional athlete. If a deal eventually happens, you have to uproot your entire life in the middle of the season with no say in where you are going.

At least Syndergaard is able to keep a strong sense of humor to make it through the end of this month.