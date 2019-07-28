Report: Melvin Gordon, Chargers Nearly $3M Apart Annually on Contract Talks

Report: Melvin Gordon, Chargers Nearly $3M Apart Annually on Contract TalksJuly 29, 2019
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon remain at a stalemate as Gordon continues his holdout this offseason.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Gordon is looking for a contract that will net him almost $13 million annually, while the Chargers are standing firm with an offer that would pay him nearly $10 million a year.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
4 notes from Day 4 of Chargers training camp