Report: Melvin Gordon, Chargers Nearly $3M Apart Annually on Contract Talks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon remain at a stalemate as Gordon continues his holdout this offseason.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Gordon is looking for a contract that will net him almost $13 million annually, while the Chargers are standing firm with an offer that would pay him nearly $10 million a year.

       

