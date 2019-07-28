DT Mike Daniels on Why He Signed with Lions: Matt Patricia Is a 'Genius'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is a genius in the eyes of one of the team's newest additions.

"Coach Patricia, flat out," defensive tackle Mike Daniels said when asked why he signed with Detroit, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website. "He's just a genius. He really is. He understands the game of football. He knows what it takes. So to be able to play for a coach like that it means everything. I'm really trying to be restrained right now because I'm so excited. If I could do a backflip right now, I'd do one, but I can't. I'm really excited."

Daniels told Twentyman that 13 different teams reached out to him within an hour after the Green Bay Packers released him Wednesday.

"I thank God that I got cut and I have an opportunity to play for a defensive genius," Daniels said when further discussing his decision to sign with the Lions.

Detroit announced it signed the veteran and released running back Theo Riddick in a corresponding move on Saturday.

The Iowa product entered the league in 2012 when the Packers selected him with a fourth-round pick, and he was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, five sacks and a forced fumble.

He played just 10 games last season because of a foot injury but has 29 career sacks and is still just 30 years old.

Daniels theoretically has a couple of years of prime production remaining and saw signing with Detroit and playing with Patricia as an opportunity to make the most of his immediate future.

The Lions were just 6-10 in 2018 during Patricia's first year at the helm, but he won two Super Bowls and reached another the previous six years as the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.