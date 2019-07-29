Creating New Paul Heyman Guy Could Be WWE's Ticket to a New Megastar

WWE

WWE has a serious need: a new megastar who can carry one brand, if not two, as well as the company itself.

WWE has a potential way to make it happen, too: Paul Heyman.

The "Paul Heyman Guy" trope, like almost anything else in the WWE lexicon, has been thrown around entirely too much lately. It has indeed lost its meaning a little bit—but that doesn't mean it can't be of help here.

And WWE has a big problem on its hands in the star department. Outside of perhaps Kofi Kingston, most of the current champions have a boring feel about them. And in the WWE titleholder's case, it has taken booking him as ridiculously overpowered to make him interesting (seriously, think about the laundry list of names he's defeated since becoming champ).

Seth Rollins, for example, is still getting some reactions from live audiences but is mostly lost in the promo and character department. He's been slammed into weird tag team feuds and no longer has the universal title, but he gets another match with Brock Lesnar. Likewise, Becky Lynch has considerably cooled.

In a perfect world, the void of the past few months is where another Superstar would have stepped into the fray and carried one or both shows. But WWE has had problems finding that next transcendent talent after Roman Reigns faded from the grasp of popularity—that much was true during the Raw Reunion last week when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's random speech to fill time was the most captivating thing seen on WWE television in months.

Which is where Heyman comes into play. He's had his failures when it comes to the "Paul Heyman Guy" thing, of course, with Curtis Axel coming to mind. But he's also had his successes, from the ongoing with Brock Lesnar to the bordering on transcendent with CM Punk.

Heyman picking another Superstar to take under his wing and represent doesn't have to loop in the fact he's the Raw executive director, a new position created in large part thanks to this overarching problem: WWE has no top star, competitors are popping up and doing well and ratings are down as a result.

This doesn't have to mean The Advocate stops his stint with Lesnar, either. Very much to the contrary, this could all eventually coalesce into a special moment.

Imagine, for a moment, Heyman takes Ricochet under his wing. He talks for him because, to be blunt, one of the best in-ring performers in the world today is awful on the mic.

Imagine if Heyman talks for him, has plenty of success and Lesnar ends up getting angry about it for one reason or another—that's a money-making feud for everyone and should The One and Only overcome The Beast Incarnate, WWE wins with a bonafide every-night superstar.

There are other deserving candidates. Cesaro instantly comes to mind. He's incredibly unique based on his abilities in the ring along, though he doesn't have much in the mic-work department. But his recent, physical feud with Aleister Black was yet another reminder of his amazing singles potential.

Same story there: Lesnar eventually gets looped in and Cesaro flourishes. Remember, Punk eventually ran afoul of The Beast and they had a match, which—if we're being honest—was probably the former's last great fight in WWE and one of the latter's best matches since his return outright.

There are some other interesting ideas to consider too. Maybe salvaging the career of an EC3 is a non-starter at this point. But what about a Braun Strowman?

After all, The Monster Among Men needs some serious character rehab after going from legitimate contender to jokester and comic-esque prop piece lately, switching from babyface to heel and back in classic Big Show style.

Maybe that results in an angle where Heyman decides to jump ship from Lesnar to his next prizefighter, which naturally sets up the feud. It's about a million times better than the purgatory Strowman has been in for a long time, anyway.

On its face, WWE likes to pretend it doesn't need another "top guy" anymore, despite an obvious, desperate push to finally get Reigns over. But that formula simply doesn't work, which is what fans are starting to see with the Rollins' backlash—just being good in the ring and winning a lot don't do it.

An ability to connect with the audience does, though. And almost nobody in wrestling history can connect with and/or work a crowd the way Heyman does.

Should WWE choose to anoint another "Paul Heyman Guy," a sort of "break glass in case of emergency" option, it could end up organically solving a bevy of problems besieging the company.