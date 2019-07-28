Nicolas Pepe Can 'Really Improve' Arsenal, Unai Emery Says Amid Transfer Rumours

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe isn't an Arsenal player yet, but Gunners head coach Unai Emery believes the Lille winger "can really improve" his squad, amid rumours the Ivory Coast international will move to north London in a transfer worth £72 million.

Emery spoke after watching Arsenal lose 2-1 to Pepe's Ligue 1 rivals Lyon at the Emirates Cup on Saturday. He addressed the speculation about Pepe and the Gunners' plans for the rest of the window, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph:

"Pepe is a very good player, and also we are thinking only (about) players who really, really improve the squad and also give us some different conditions to improve. We are working in the last few weeks before the season starts with the first match against Newcastle to get the best team with the best players in our squad."

Reports emerged on Saturday Arsenal had agreed a deal with Lille and Pepe's representatives to sign the 24-year-old in the next few days, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

